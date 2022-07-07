Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 700 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after purchasing an additional 391,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after purchasing an additional 193,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

