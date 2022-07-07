Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 1,871 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $672.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $723.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.