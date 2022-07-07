Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 1,871 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 183.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $672.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $723.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
