Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 258.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $214.25 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

