Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

NYSE:YETI opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

