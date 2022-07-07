Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNOB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,913,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.58 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $971.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

