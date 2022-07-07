Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.