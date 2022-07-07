Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $34.57 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.