Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

