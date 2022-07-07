Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of MarineMax worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $6,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $820.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

