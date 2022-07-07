Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 13,700 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,329,000 after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

