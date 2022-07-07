Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $10,193,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $98.44 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.