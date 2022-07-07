Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last 90 days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

