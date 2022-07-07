Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,200 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

