Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 23,200 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 161.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

