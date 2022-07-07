Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,900 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Gogo worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 388,432 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.