Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 43,800 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 50,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $3,023,824. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

