Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,400 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after buying an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after buying an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

