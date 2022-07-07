Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BAM opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

