Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 600 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 90,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $913.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

