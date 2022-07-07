Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,500 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

