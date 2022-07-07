Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,200 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

BHF opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.