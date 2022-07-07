Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.31 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of AXS opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

