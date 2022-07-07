Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 790,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $1,555,482.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

