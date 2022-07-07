Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $178.30 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

