Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stake Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 in the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

