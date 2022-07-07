Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

