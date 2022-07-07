Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

