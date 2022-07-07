Waddell & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

CVX stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.