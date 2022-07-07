Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $291.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

