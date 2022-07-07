Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,210 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

