Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

