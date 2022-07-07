WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $101.26 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

