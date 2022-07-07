Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,133 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,964,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

