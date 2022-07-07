Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

