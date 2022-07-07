Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $238,704,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avalara by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,224,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $5,143,329. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.