Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,569 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

