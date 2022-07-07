Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,004 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

