Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 11,750 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSE HPF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

