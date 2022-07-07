Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,222 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

LOPE stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

