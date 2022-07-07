Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.