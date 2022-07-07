Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,715,000 after buying an additional 199,637 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 178,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.