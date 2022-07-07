Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 977,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,012,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $648.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.