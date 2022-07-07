Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $122.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

