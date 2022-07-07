Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

NEAR stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61.

