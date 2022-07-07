Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

