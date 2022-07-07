Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 872.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter.
FLC stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
