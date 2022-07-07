Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $210,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $84.63 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total transaction of $8,774,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,052,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 624,000 shares of company stock worth $65,809,380. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

