Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

