Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $257,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.13.

Saia stock opened at $195.11 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.