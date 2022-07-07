Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $40.15 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.

